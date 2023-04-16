PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi visited the tribal leader Haji Jan Gul SuranKhel and condoled with him on the death of his daughter-in-law who breathed her last the other day.

The Minister remained there for some time, offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.