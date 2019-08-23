UrduPoint.com
Haji Mohammad Amin Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:48 PM

Haji Mohammad Amin passes away

Haji Mohammad Amin, the father of Deputy Directors, KP Information and Public Relations Department, Liaquat Amin and Abne Amin has been passed away here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Haji Mohammad Amin, the father of Deputy Directors, KP Information and Public Relations Department, Liaquat Amin and Abne Amin has been passed away here on Friday.

The funeral prayers of late Haji Mohammad Amin were offered at Mohallah Kalli Sar Pir, Uthmanzai, district Charsadda.

A large number of people including relatives, officials of Information and Public Relations Department and media persons attended the funeral.

He was also the father of Roohul Amin, Additional Registrar, Peshawar High Court (PHC), Engineer Bakht Zamin and Accounts Officer, Fazle Haq College, Mardan.

