Haji Naseer Khan Lehri greets on Sindh Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Tribal leader of Balochistan Haji Naseer Khan Lehri on Monday extended his best wishes to the Sindhi people living all over the world.

Tribal leader Haji Naseer Khan Lahri while offering greetings to the Sindhi people living all over the world on the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day said that the Sindhi nation is a great nation with unique culture.

Sindhis enjoy a status regarding its history and the Sindhi nation has always lived a high life in history.

"It is a day of respect as Sindh province is the cradle of beautiful civilizations of the world, he said, adding that special message on Sindhi Culture Day, i.

e. 'Ekta Jo Dharo' is a popular general cultural festival.

He stressed that the Sindhi culture is rich in the spirit of hospitality, tolerance and love.

He said that the culture of Sindh is rich in charming traditions, made up of love, honor, and brotherhood for each other.

Lehri further said that Sindh is the land of great Sufi philosophers, scholars, and brave men and land of Sachal Sarmast, Abdullah Shah Ghazi and nd Lal Shahbaz.

The beauty of Sindhi culture based on brotherhood and tolerance is the most distinct.

"On the cultural day of Sindh, I congratulate the Sindhi brothers from the bottom of my heart," he further said.