KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Former provincial minister and leader of fishermen community Haji Shafi Mohammad Jamot died at local hospital after protracted illness on Sunday.

He was a founder member of Fishermen Cooperative Society and did a lot of work for the welfare of fishermen community.

He was laid to rest after Isha prayer at Ibrahim Hyadri graveyard.