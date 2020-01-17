Haji Shaukat visits Nadra office, Kohati Gate

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Ministry, Haji Shaukat Ali here on Friday visited the under-construction office of Nadra at Kohat Gate and inspected the pace and quality of ongoing work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Ministry, Haji Shaukat Ali here on Friday visited the under-construction office of Nadra at Kohat Gate and inspected the pace and quality of ongoing work.

At the occasion Youth MPA Daud Khan, former district member Zahid Mohmand and DG Nadra Mir Alam Khan also accompanied Haji Shaukat.

Haji Shaukat said the people of interior city had much problems regarding obtaining CNIC and to lessen their hardship establishment of a Nadra office was decided at Kohati Gate.

He said very soon this office would start functioning and workload at other Nadra offices would be lessen to a great extent.

The people of interior city, he said would now have the facility of Nadra center at their doorstep adding pledges made by PTI with its people are being honored gradually.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will carry out record development work and the sense of deprivation among people would be removed. The PTI, he added will win next general elections on the basis of its people-friendly policies.