Haji Zubair Ali takes oath as City Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Newly elected City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali and chairmen of six tehsils of district Peshawar took oath of their offices here on Tuesday.

In this connection an impressive oath taking ceremony was held here in the office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division wherein Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan administered oath to City Mayor Peshawar and chairmen of six other tehsils of the district.

Besides, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the provincial ameer of JUI-F, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman and former City District Nazim, Haji Ghulam Ali, the office bearers and workers of various political parties also attended the ceremony.

Others who took oath of their offices were Haroon Sifwat as Chairman, Tehsil Pishtakhara, Faridullah Khan (Tehsil Mathra), Kaleemullah (Tehsil Shahalam), Arbab Omar (Tehsil Chamkani), Abdul Hafeez Afridi (Tehsil Hassan Khel) and Mufti Tila Mohammad as chairman Tehsil Badhbair respectively.

Talking to the media after taking the oath of office, City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali vowed to take all stakeholders of the city on board for the resolution of the problems faced by the people.

He said that various localities of the city are facing scarcity of water and quality drinking water and vowed to make utmost efforts for the provision of drinking water to the people.

The City Mayor said that special focus would be made on the provision of education and recreation to the people of the city and it would be once again revived as the city of flowers.