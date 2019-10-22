Haji Zubair elected as` Executive Member' Pakistan Steel Mills Association

Prominent businessman and former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Haji Zubair Ali has been elected unopposed as `Executive Member' of Pakistan Steel Mills Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Prominent businessman and former Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Haji Zubair Ali has been elected unopposed as `Executive Member' of Pakistan Steel Mills Association.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Haji Zubair Ali also remained the president of Chamber of Small Traders of Peshawar.

He is also the recipient of gold medal award given by governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his meritorious services for business community of tribal areas.

Meanwhile, President Anjuman-e-Tajran KP, Malik Mehar Elahi, President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Nabi Khan, former President of Mardan Chamber, Sultan Mohmand and former VP of FPCCI, Raiz Khattak have congratulated Haji Zubair Ali on his election.

They also termed it a good omen for industries of KP and an honor for the business community of the province.