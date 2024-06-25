Hajiani Day & Night Hospital to organize free Urology camp on June 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Hajiani Day and Night Hospital, Hyderabad, will organize 60th free Urology Camp on 28th June 2024 (Friday) from 9-00 am to 12-00 pm.

According to the Hospital Administrator, eminent Urologist Surgeon Dr. Farhan Khan Soomro will examine the patients visiting in camp and conduct free endoscopy/open Surgery operation of destitute patients from Zakat fund.