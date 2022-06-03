UrduPoint.com

Hajis Must Follow Strategy, Devised By KSA Govt: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Hajis must follow strategy, devised by KSA govt: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Chairman Mutthida Ulema board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi urged Hajis (pilgrims) to follow the strategy, devised by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government for Hajj.

Addressing a Hajj conference at Grand Mosque Bahria Town here, he said the pilgrims should never discuss politics or sects during Hajj. He said pilgrims from across the world would start coming to Saudi Arabia from Saturday.

He thanked KSA King Shah Salman and the KSA government for not closing Hajj even during coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Hajj is compulsory for those who can afford and those who wanted to go for 'Nafli Hajj' should go to Balochistan, Thar and Cholistan and serve the humanity there. "In such a way, they could earn double benefit, one of a Hajj and the other for serving the humanity," he added.

Ashrafi advised pilgrims not to carry luggage of any other person in Hajj tour.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister World Hajj Punjab Thar Saudi Arabia Mosque Cholistan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

27 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

42 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

1 hour ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.