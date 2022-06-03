Hajis must follow strategy, devised by KSA govt: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Chairman Mutthida Ulema board Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi urged Hajis (pilgrims) to follow the strategy, devised by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government for Hajj.

Addressing a Hajj conference at Grand Mosque Bahria Town here, he said the pilgrims should never discuss politics or sects during Hajj. He said pilgrims from across the world would start coming to Saudi Arabia from Saturday.

He thanked KSA King Shah Salman and the KSA government for not closing Hajj even during coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Hajj is compulsory for those who can afford and those who wanted to go for 'Nafli Hajj' should go to Balochistan, Thar and Cholistan and serve the humanity there. "In such a way, they could earn double benefit, one of a Hajj and the other for serving the humanity," he added.

Ashrafi advised pilgrims not to carry luggage of any other person in Hajj tour.