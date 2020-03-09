UrduPoint.com
Hajj- 2020: Mechanism On Cards To Strictly Monitor Private Hajj Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Hajj- 2020: Mechanism on cards to strictly monitor private Hajj package

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has devised an effective mechanism for strictly monitoring and supervising the private Hajj package of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has devised an effective mechanism for strictly monitoring and supervising the private Hajj package of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

According to official sources, a monitoring section has been established in the ministry to keep strict vigil over HGOs and their packages.

The monitoring section has been assigned to ensure scrutiny of documents, keep proper record, ensure proper research and development system and even proper implementation of existing rules and standard operating procedures (sops).

��������Ministry has also taken various steps to minimize private�Hajj�packages.

Each HGO is bound to sign an agreement with individual intending pilgrim regarding the facilities being offered in the package.

������The allocation of 40 percent Hajj quota to the private sector shall be made in a transparent manner, he said.

Compulsory hajj dues including transportation charges, maktab fee, mina charges, etc. would be deposited by all the HGOs directly through their International Banking Account Number (IBAN). HGOs were bound to deposit the payment for Hujjaj Muhafiz Scheme in Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony.

