UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj 2020: Medical Certificate Submission Date Extended

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Hajj 2020: Medical certificate submission date extended

The Ministry of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony has extended the date for depositing medical certificates of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony has extended the date for depositing medical certificates of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme.

According to a press release, the intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme could deposit their medical certificates in their respective bank branches by April 10. The date has been extended due to prevailing situation of the country.

Related Topics

Hajj Bank April Government

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

56 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolat ..

11 minutes ago

Britain Prime Minister tests positive for virus as ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Ya ..

11 minutes ago

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid viru ..

11 minutes ago

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.