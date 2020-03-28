Hajj 2020: Medical certificate submission date extended

The Ministry of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony has extended the date for depositing medical certificates of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs And Interfaith Harmony has extended the date for depositing medical certificates of intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme.

According to a press release, the intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme could deposit their medical certificates in their respective bank branches by April 10. The date has been extended due to prevailing situation of the country.