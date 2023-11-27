Open Menu

Hajj 2024 Applications Open From Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2023 | 11:11 AM

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

A spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs says that this process will continue till 12th of next month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2023) Applications for the next year's Hajj under government scheme are being received by the designated banks from today.

A spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs stated that this process will continue till 12th of next month.

The applications can be submitted on a passport valid till 16 December 2024.

Hajj application can also be processed on passport application token.

About 89605 Pakistanis will perform Hajj under the government scheme. Balloting will be conducted if more than the prescribed numbers of applications are received.

For the first time, women will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion.

Under the sponsorship scheme, twenty five thousand seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

