Open Menu

Hajj 2025: All Designated Banks To Remain Open On Saturday, Sunday To Facilitate Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Hajj 2025: All designated banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to facilitate pilgrims

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed opening of branches of designated banks on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed opening of branches of designated banks on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025.

As many as 15 designated banks will keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

on Saturday, November 30, 2024 and Sunday, December 1, 2024, throughout the country, SBP sources informed APP.

The designated 15 banks include National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025.

Related Topics

Hajj State Bank Of Pakistan Bank November December Sunday National Bank Of Pakistan Meezan Bank Bank Alfalah Limited Bank Al-Habib Faysal Bank Habib Metropolitan Bank Soneri Bank Limited Bank Of Punjab Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited From Askari Bank Limited Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited P

Recent Stories

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

1 minute ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

1 minute ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

42 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

39 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

39 minutes ago
Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

39 minutes ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

39 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

43 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

43 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

43 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan