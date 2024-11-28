- Home
- Hajj 2025: All designated banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday to facilitate pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 10:01 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed opening of branches of designated banks on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed opening of branches of designated banks on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025.
As many as 15 designated banks will keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
on Saturday, November 30, 2024 and Sunday, December 1, 2024, throughout the country, SBP sources informed APP.
The designated 15 banks include National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami to collect Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025.
