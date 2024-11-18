Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs says intending pilgrims are required to deposit two hundred thousand rupees with each Hajj application

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) Fifteen designated banks have started receiving Hajj applications from Monday (today).

The spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs said that the intending pilgrims are required to deposit two hundred thousand rupees with each Hajj application.

The second installment will be collected after balloting.

The quota for the government Hajj scheme is 89,605. Five thousand seats have been allocated for overseas Pakistanis under sponsorship scheme. Overseas Pakistanis will need to make a one-time payment in US Dollars.

The spokesperson said that the individuals with severe and complex medical conditions and children under the age of twelve will not be allowed to travel for Hajj.

The government Hajj package includes airfare, meal, training, accommodation and vaccination.