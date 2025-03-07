Open Menu

Hajj 2025 E-Balloting Successfully Conducted For PAA Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) successfully conducted the e-Balloting for Hajj 2025 for its employees on Friday.

The balloting took place at PAA Headquarters in Karachi, where Director General (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed initiated the process by clicking the "Start Balloting" button.

Members of the Management Committee and other officials were also present at the event.

The Director of Human Resources announced the Names of the successful candidates selected through e-Balloting. On this occasion, the Director General congratulated the selected employees and assured that the number of successful candidates would be increased in the future.

Due to technical reasons, the event could not be live-streamed on the official Facebook page, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.

