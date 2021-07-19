Hajj: 60,000 pilgrims converge at Maidan-e-Arafat today

(@fidahassanain)

They will listen to the sermon to be delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra and perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers together.

MECCA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2021) Amidst strict health measures, sixty thousand pilgrims are converging at Maidan-e-Arafat today (Monday) to perform the main ritual of Hajj "Waqoof-e-Arafat".

After sunset, they will perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers together and will leave for Muzdalifah where they will stay for a night.

They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to perform the ritual of Rammi, the stoning of devil.

After offering Fajr prayer at Muzdalfa, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

Meanwhile, the annual ritual to change Ghilaf-e-Kaaba was held at Masjid al-Haram today.

The Ghilaf has been prepared from pure silk fibre, embellished by 120 kilogram gold and hundred kilogram silver-plated thread and motifs, illustrating verses from the Holy Qur'an.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year on the day of Arafat.