Hajj aims at unifying Ummah to protect interests, cope with challenges: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said Hajj, the fifth pillar of islam, was aimed at unifying the Ummah to unitedly protect the interests and cope with the challenges being faced by the Muslims across the globe.

Ashrafi, who is presently on a visit to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, said the Muslims had the platform of annual Hajj congregation to unite while putting aside their personal, social, political, economic and religious differences, and devise a comprehensive strategy to meet the prevailing challenges being confronted by the Ummah all over world with collective efforts.

The lack of cohesion, he said, was the main factor for disintegration of the Muslims, which served the agenda of anti-Islam elements.

"We should evolve such a strategy which could put the entire Muslim world on the road to progress and prosperity," he said in a statement.

Ashrafi said Saudi Arabia was the centre of Islam, which was playing a significant role in bridging the gap among the Muslims across the world.

Under the dynamic leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the Saudi government was taking all possible steps to unite the Muslim countries under the umbrella of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and handle the sensitive issues like Islamophobia and blasphemy at all international fora.

He appreciated the outstanding services being rendered by the Saudi government for the intending pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan.

He urged the pilgrims to pray for the unity of Muslim Ummah while performing Hajj rites.