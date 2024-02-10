Open Menu

Hajj App Launched To Facilitate Pilgrims: Aneeq Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that an app had been launched to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

While talking to media persons during his visit to New Haji Camp, he said that, this app will guide the pilgrims from Hajj flight to their stay in Saudi Arabia and all other relevant details will be available on the app including videos for the training of pilgrims.

Aneeq said that all the pilgrims would be provided with a free single-colored QR code suitcase so that they could easily identify their belongings. He said that every pilgrim will be given a mobile SIM of a Saudi company for free which will have 180 minutes for international calls.

He further said that the Caretaker government reduced the price of the official Hajj package by Rs0.1 million.

While talking about the building of the New Haji Camp, the Minister said that the building had been renovated and a vaccination center had also been established for Hajj pilgrims.

He said that the 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' was organized under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, in which the ambassadors from 30 countries were invited.

Aneeq said that ‘Interfaith Harmony Dialogue’ was held in University of Karachi, NED University and Iqra University Karachi and Islamabad campuses. The dialogue was also arranged in St. Patrick's Church in which Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Parsi and Jain scholars participated. ‘We conveyed the message of humanity to the world’.

He said that the project of establishing schools and clinics in mosques had been initiated by the Badshahi Mosque of Lahore and will be expanded across the country.

