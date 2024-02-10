Hajj App Launched To Facilitate Pilgrims: Aneeq Ahmed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that an app had been launched to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.
While talking to media persons during his visit to New Haji Camp, he said that, this app will guide the pilgrims from Hajj flight to their stay in Saudi Arabia and all other relevant details will be available on the app including videos for the training of pilgrims.
Aneeq said that all the pilgrims would be provided with a free single-colored QR code suitcase so that they could easily identify their belongings. He said that every pilgrim will be given a mobile SIM of a Saudi company for free which will have 180 minutes for international calls.
He further said that the Caretaker government reduced the price of the official Hajj package by Rs0.1 million.
While talking about the building of the New Haji Camp, the Minister said that the building had been renovated and a vaccination center had also been established for Hajj pilgrims.
He said that the 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' was organized under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, in which the ambassadors from 30 countries were invited.
Aneeq said that ‘Interfaith Harmony Dialogue’ was held in University of Karachi, NED University and Iqra University Karachi and Islamabad campuses. The dialogue was also arranged in St. Patrick's Church in which Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Parsi and Jain scholars participated. ‘We conveyed the message of humanity to the world’.
He said that the project of establishing schools and clinics in mosques had been initiated by the Badshahi Mosque of Lahore and will be expanded across the country.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO martyred, three terrorists killed as in attack on police van in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Six Ex CMs KP defeated by political rivals in Election 202425 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Osama Gujjar wins PP-282 election35 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Ghulam Asghar Khan wins PP-283 election35 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Tahir wins PP-284 election35 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Khawaja Salah Ud Din Akbar wins PP-285 election35 minutes ago
-
ATC accepts bail plea of Sheikh Rashid35 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Sibtain Raza wins PP-274 election44 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Nawab Gopang wins PP-275 election44 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Rana Aurangzaib wins PP-276 election44 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Nadia Khar wins PP-277 election44 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to ensure early cotton cultivation44 minutes ago