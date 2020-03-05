Hajj application submission date extended

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday extended Hajj application submission dated by two days more

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday extended Hajj application submission dated by two days more.

According to a notification issued here, the Government Hajj Scheme applications could be submitted by Sunday (March 8) to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

The ministry has directed 13 designated banks to collect Hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday (March 7 and 8) respectively.

The balloting will be held on March 12.

Meanwhile, as many as 126,650 applications have so far been received for performing sacred religious pilgrimage under Government Hajj Scheme.