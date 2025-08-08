Hajj Applications To Continue On Saturday As Designated Banks Remain Open
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 11:32 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that all designated banks will remain open on Saturday, August 9, to facilitate the submission of Hajj applications
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that all designated banks will remain open on Saturday, August 9, to facilitate the submission of Hajj applications.
Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said on the ministry’s request, the State Bank of Pakistan has directed 14 nominated banks to continue receiving applications from registered Hajj pilgrims over the weekend.
“So far, more than 58,000 Hajj applications have been received,” the spokesperson confirmed, adding that intending pilgrims can conveniently submit their applications either online or through any of the designated bank branches.
