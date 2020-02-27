UrduPoint.com
Hajj Balloting 2020: NHA 17 Employees To Perform Hajj This Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday held the Hajj Balloting 2020 to proceed its seventeen employees for Hajj this year here at its head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday held the Hajj Balloting 2020 to proceed its seventeen employees for Hajj this year here at its head office.

During the balloting, a large number of officers and NHA employees were present.

In category A, eight employees working in Scale 1-16 will perform Hajj. These employees include Shahzada Alam, Zaibullah Khan, Nadeem Arif, Hussnain Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Amanullah and Muhammad Asif.

In category B, five employees of Grade 17 and above will proceed for Hajj. These employees include Muhammad Tahir, Qasim Sultan, Sajid Mehmood Awan, Zulfiqar Ali Soomro and Ghulam Farooq.

In category C, two employees Sabir Hussain and Syed Hassan Aamer having age between 55 to 60 years would perform Hajj.

From Women Quota, two employees Hira and Shamila Aslam will perform Hajj.

On this occasion, NHA chairman Capt (R) Sikandar Qayyum said those who were proceeding for Hajj were the luckiest people out of thousands of NHA employees selected through balloting.

He urged that during Hajj they should pray to Allah Almighty not only for themselves but also for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan particularly for the organization.

He said NHA would take more steps for the welfare of the employees. He congratulated the successful NHA employees who would proceed for Hajj this year.

