UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Begins With Up To 10,000 Pilgrims Already Living In Saudi Arabia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:11 PM

Hajj begins with up to 10,000 pilgrims already living in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Director of Public Security Khalid Bin Qarar Al-Harbi says Downsizing is only for the protection of the pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic this year on Hajj and the pilgrims are required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of religious rites that performed over five days in the holy city of Makkah and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) As many as 10,000 Muslim pilgrims living in Saudi Arabia began the five-day annual Hajj pilgrimage amid safety protocols due to Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

The world largest gathering was seen on the occasion of Hajj every year. But this year only up to 10,000 already living in Saudi Arabia began the hajj amid fear of the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

“The downsizing is only for the protection of the pilgrims from the danger of the pandemic,” said Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, the Saudi Arabia’s Director of Public Security. Pilgrims would be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of religious rites that performed over five days in the holy city of Makkah and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia.

All those selected to take part in the Hajj were subject to temperature checks and placed in quarantine as they began trickling into Makkah at the weekend.

There were health workers who were sanitizing their luggage, and according to some reports some pilgrims were given electronic wristbands to allow authorities to monitor their whereabouts.

Hajj authorities cordoned off the Kaaba this year, saying pilgrims would not be allowed to touch it, to limit the chances of infection. They also reported setting up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater to the pilgrims. The government also tightened access to Mecca for foreign press from coverage of this year’s hajj.

Related Topics

World Hajj Mecca Mobile Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Muslim From Government Kaaba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army’s Soldier embraces martyrdom at Ba ..

47 minutes ago

OIC Provides Member States’ Media with Means to ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

10 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.