Hajj can also be affected if Coronavirus spreads much: President

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has said that if Coronavirus spreads much then Hajj can also be affected from it.While addressing a medical conference in Peshawar President said that there are many health issues in Pakistan out of which Hepatitis is more complex.President attended the medical conference by holding mask and soap in his hand.He said 9 percent population of Pakistan is victim of Hepatitis and to eliminate this disease 3 billion Dollars are required.

Talking about Coronavirus President said that Coronavirus has spread in more than 51 countries and there are chances of its spread in Pakistan too.He said people should take precautionary measures for that awareness is needed.He said that if virus spread much then Hajj can also be affected from it.He said there is no need to worry about mouth masks.

if they have gone costly you can make mask by yourself.He said he has put the video of making mask with tissue on twitter.He said brave nations face difficulties with courage.