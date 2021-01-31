UrduPoint.com
Hajj Dues To Be Received In Three Installments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Hajj dues to be received in three installments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would receive government scheme Hajj dues from intending pilgrims in three easy installments.

According to official source, the aspirants would have to deposit all Hajj dues before balloting of government Hajj scheme.

The road to Makkah project might be initiated from Karachi, Lahore and Quetta in Hajj 2021. Only government scheme pilgrims would be benefited from the project, he said.

Ministry would ensure more and more facilities for the pilgrims going for the pilgrimage this year.

"We will also arrange vaccine for the pilgrims," he said adding that the government would provide maximum facilities.

Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of pilgrims for Hajj in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Thus, only 10,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj under strict COVID-19 (SOPs) standard operating procedures.

