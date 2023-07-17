Hajj exhibitions in Saudi Arabia concluded with 568,000 visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency for Exhibitions and Museums Affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has concluded its exhibitions for the Hajj season 1444 Hijri, announcing that they enjoyed a high turnout of 568,000 visitors.

Vice President of Exhibitions and Museums Affairs Maher Al-Zahrani said that during this Hajj season 19 different exhibitions were organized in partnership with various government agencies to enrich the pilgrims' Hajj experience, SPA reported.

He added that more than 10,000 bottles of Zamzam water and more than 25,000 gifts were distributed to visitors, 80 pieces of the Two Holy Mosques collectibles were displayed, and 55 employees participated in the organization of the exhibitions over 40 days of continuous work.