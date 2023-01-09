UrduPoint.com

Hajj Expo 2023: Minister Discusses Provision Of Better Travel Facilities To Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Hajj Expo 2023: Minister discusses provision of better travel facilities to pilgrims

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday discussed provision of better travel facilities to the pilgrims in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday discussed provision of better travel facilities to the pilgrims in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The minister who is recently on an official visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the four-day Hajj Expo 2023 - a major exhibition and conference � met Osama Samkari, chairman of a bus transport company Nicaba Sayarat, the ministry's spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt told APP.

He informed that Mufti Abdul Shakoor would meet with several important figures including the Saudi counterpart and visit various institutions.

He said the participants briefed on modern Hajj arrangements and facilities in the light of Saudi Vision 2030 in the conference.

He said this year, it would be mandatory for Hajj applicants to have a bank account in Pakistan and a machine readable passport which should not be expired before December 26, for Hajj 2023.

Umar Butt said Hajj applications would likely to be called by the end of February and religious affairs minister would announce the final Hajj Policy 2023 after the cabinet's approval.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Jeddah Company Visit Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia February December Mufti Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human F ..

Pope Francis receives 2023 Zayed Award For Human Fraternity judging committee

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial De ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Ministerial Development Council

30 minutes ago
 Several shopkeepers arrested over increasing price ..

Several shopkeepers arrested over increasing prices of wheat flour

8 minutes ago
 Biden Declares State of Emergency for California D ..

Biden Declares State of Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms - White Ho ..

9 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg, Danish Foreign Minister to Hold Meeti ..

Stoltenberg, Danish Foreign Minister to Hold Meeting on Tuesday - NATO

9 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 Hotel Bookings in Thailand Canceled Due ..

Over 1,000 Hotel Bookings in Thailand Canceled Due to New Entry Rules- Tourism A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.