Hajj flight operation to directly transport intending pilgrims to Makkah to commence from June 5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The hajj flight operation to transport intending hujjaj directly to Makkah will commence on June 5, following the successful completion of bringing pilgrims to Madinah Munawara.

The operation of flights to Makkah will commence from 10 cities in Pakistan, with the last flight departing for Makkah on June 21.

The inaugural flight from Rahim Yar Khan is set to depart for Jeddah on June 6, followed by another flight from Sukkur on June 7.

However, the post-hajj flight operation will commence on July 4.

After completing their Hajj pilgrimage, the pilgrims will travel to Madinah to fulfill their eight-day stay before directly returning to Pakistan from Madinah.

A dedicated team of over 137 doctors and paramedics will be available round-the-clock for providing medical facilities to the pilgrims.