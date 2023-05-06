Hajj flight operation to start on May 21 from South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has started arrangements for Hajj flight operation from South Punjab that would start on May 21.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the religious affairs department and district officials here on Saturday.

Umar Jahangir asked the district departments to take measures for facilitation of the pilgrims as Hajj operation would start on May 15.

Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar gave a briefing regarding the Hajj operation.

Special camps will be established for the vaccination and training of the pilgrims.

DC further informed that guidance and training will be provided to 15,000 pilgrims in the Haji Camp at Fort Qasim Bagh.

All banks and departments will set up their counters in Haji Camp.

He asked all departments including WASA, Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, MEPCO to issue duty roasters.

Director Hajj Rehan Khokhar said that security and guidance would be provided to pilgrims with the help of the district administration.