UrduPoint.com

Hajj-flight Operations To Start From Monday: Aviation Division

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Hajj-flight operations to start from Monday: Aviation Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Aviation Division has finalized all arrangements to start almost a month-long Hajj-flight operation from Monday (June 6) aimed at transporting the intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for performing the religious obligation, under the 'Road to Makkah' project.

The first Hajj flight would take off from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) at 03:30 a.m. on Monday, while another flight would depart at 08:30 p.m from the same city on the same day, an Aviation Division news release said on Sunday.

Similarly, a flight would leave for Madina-tul-Munawara on June 6 from Multan at 04:30 p.m. and a flight from Lahore at 01:55 a.m, on June 7.

The Aviation Division said the Ministry of Religious Affairs would inform about initiating the Hajj flight operation from Faisalabad in due course of time, if needed.

It said all special and government Hajj flights from Peshawar had been rerouted from the IIAP.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Hajj Road Makkah Same Saudi Arabia June Sunday All From Government Airport P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

8 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

17 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

17 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.