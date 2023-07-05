Hajj flight reaches Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hajj flight (PK-746) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached at the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) with 442 Hujajj (pilgrims).

Director Hajj Operation Punjab Iqar Ahmed, Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Mujeeb Akbar Shah, Station Manager PIA Kashif Majeed Pirzada, and SIAL management accorded rosy welcome to the pilgrims at the airport.

A large number of relatives of the pilgrims were also present at the airport.

Talking to APP, Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Mujeeb Akbar Shah said: " We have tried our best to provide the best facilities to our pilgrims."He added that 4,500 pilgrims would be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through 13 flightsof PIA.