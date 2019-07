Hajj flights from Multan airport to commence from July 6

Hajj flight operation from Multan International Airport will commence from July 6, said an official source

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Hajj flight operation from Multan International Airport will commence from July 6, said an official source.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MNAs Aamir Dogar and Zain Hussain Qureshi will inaugurate operation flight operation.

The sources said that Hajj flights would also operate from 10 different airports including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Sakhar, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Rahimyar Khan and Quetta.

Similarly, 10 Haji camps have been made functional in the country.