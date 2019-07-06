UrduPoint.com
Hajj Flights Operation Begins At Multan Airport In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 05:17 PM

Hajj flights operation begins at Multan airport in Multan

The Hajj flights operation commenced at the Multan International Airport on Saturday as 175 intending pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : The Hajj flights operation commenced at the Multan International Airport on Saturday as 175 intending pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia here.

Director Hajj Multan Imtiaz Shah, while talking to APP, said that 14,000 intending pilgrims would fly from Multan.

He said that 10,000 pilgrims would go for Hajj on the government quota and 4,000 others on private quota. As many as 40 flights would be operated from Multan.

Earlier, Director Hajj inaugurated the Hajj flight operation. The last Hajj flight would depart from August 5 from Multan International Airport.

