Hajj Flights operation to commence from May 21

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Hajj Flights' operation from south Punjab will commence on May 21, said Director Hajj Multan Rehan Abbas Khokhar.

During a briefing given to Deputy Commissioner Dr Umar Jehangir, the director hajj stated that preparations were in progress to facilitate the intended Hajaj. He stated that vaccination camps would be established for the intending Hajaj.

Besides this, training sessions are also being conducted. Over 15,000 Hajaj will undergo training from the office of Haji Camp Fort Kuhna Qasim.

All departments concerned including WASA, Waste Management, Mepco, Banks and some others will set up their counters for facilitation of the Directorate of Hajj and intending Hajaj. Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir also assured of all possible cooperation and coordination for extending maximum facilities to the pilgrims.