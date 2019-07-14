UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hajj Flights Schedule Of Remaining Pilgrims Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Hajj Flights schedule of remaining pilgrims next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would issue the flights schedule of the Government Scheme's second and third balloting successful pilgrims in next week, Spokesman of Ministry Imran Siddique said Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the details of Hajj flights would be available on ministry's website immediately after the announcement, besides informing about their flight schedule, buildings, Maktab number and other relevant details through SMS and letters.

A pilgrim should go to Haji camp two days prior to departure of their flights. They would get identity bags and Pakistan flags free of charge. According to tentative schedule the pre-Hajj flights would be started from July 31 to August 6.

The Ministry had selected 7,309 lucky persons in second balloting and another 4,316 in 3rd balloting to perform the sacred religious obligation under under Government Hajj Scheme.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj July August Sunday SMS From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

12 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches challenge to accelerate colla ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Dubai Government Excellence Program ..

28 minutes ago

I have nand-bhabhi relation with Maryam Safdar: Fi ..

31 minutes ago

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

2 hours ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.