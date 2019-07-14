Hajj Flights schedule of remaining pilgrims next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would issue the flights schedule of the Government Scheme's second and third balloting successful pilgrims in next week, Spokesman of Ministry Imran Siddique said Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the details of Hajj flights would be available on ministry's website immediately after the announcement, besides informing about their flight schedule, buildings, Maktab number and other relevant details through SMS and letters.

A pilgrim should go to Haji camp two days prior to departure of their flights. They would get identity bags and Pakistan flags free of charge. According to tentative schedule the pre-Hajj flights would be started from July 31 to August 6.

The Ministry had selected 7,309 lucky persons in second balloting and another 4,316 in 3rd balloting to perform the sacred religious obligation under under Government Hajj Scheme.

