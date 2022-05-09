Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

(@Abdulla99267510)

The intending pilgrims will get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by calling on phone numbers 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated Hajj helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year, 40% of which will perform Hajj under the government scheme and 60% through private Hajj operators

A large number of Pakistanis perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan every year while many sit aitekaf at Masjid-e-Nabvi (s.a.w).