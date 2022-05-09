UrduPoint.com

Hajj Helpline Established For Redressal Of Intending Pilgrims’ Complaints

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2022 | 11:50 AM

The intending pilgrims will get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by calling on phone numbers 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated Hajj helpline for prompt registration, guidance and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2022.

According to the ministry, the intending pilgrims would get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by calling on phone numbers 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696.

Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year, 40% of which will perform Hajj under the government scheme and 60% through private Hajj operators

A large number of Pakistanis perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan every year while many sit aitekaf at Masjid-e-Nabvi (s.a.w).

