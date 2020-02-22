UrduPoint.com
Hajj Lucky Draw For WASA Employees Held

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:30 PM

Hajj lucky draw for WASA employees held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood and Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz on Saturday announced the Names of employees who would perform Hajj this year on the expenses of WASA.

According to WASA sources here, lucky draw was held at WASA head office.

The ceremony was attended by PTI MPA Sadia Sohail and others. The names were announced after holding a lucky draw.

Sources said, "Those who will perform Hajj this year are Abdul Hameed, Amjad Saeed, Muhammad Shahid, Iqbal Hussain, Waseem Ullah, Mushtaq Haider and Ahmad Waheed." WASA MD congratulated the employees and prayed that may Allah Almightybless all Muslims with the honour of performing Hajj, sources added.

