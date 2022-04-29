UrduPoint.com

Hajj May Cost Rs 700k To Rs1m This Year: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Hajj may cost Rs 700k to Rs1m this year: Minister

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday, giving a tentative figure, informed that Hajj may cost Rs 700,000 to Rs 1 million this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Friday, giving a tentative figure, informed that Hajj may cost Rs 700,000 to Rs 1 million this year.

Addressing a press conference here in the ministry, he said due to increase in the cost of services and taxes by the Saudi government, an increment would be expected in the Hajj expenses.

Mufti said the Saudi Hajj ministry as per normal routine used to provide Hajj guidelines and expenditures in advance but due to COVID-19, the details of hajj expenses were being awaited. In this context, the ministry's directorate general in Jeddah was in constantly contact with his Saudi counterpart to settle down the issues of mutual interests as soon as possible, he added.

He said the Saudi Hajj ministry had given the deadline of May 16, to complete all the codal formalities for smooth sailing of Hajj 2022.

Keeping in view the time constraints and official hiccups, the ministry had decided to ask the aspirant pilgrims to submit their applications in designated branches of the schedule banks with token money of Rs 50, 000, he added.

He said the applications could be submitted via online and banks from May 1, to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13.

He said this exercise would help manage the time as the official business during the Eid holidays would be suspended.

Mufti also made it clear that COVID and booster jab, and PCR test before the 72 hours of departure for Hajj were mandatory.

To a query, he said he would personally monitor the whole Hajj process and if someone found in criminal negligence would be treated as per law of the land.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year. It would be divided between the government and private schemes with the ratio of 60:40.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Business Holidays Jeddah Saudi Money May Criminals Mufti All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan reiterates demand for early elections

Imran Khan reiterates demand for early elections

25 minutes ago
 China launches two new satellites

China launches two new satellites

25 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority imposes Rs 62 mln fine in one ye ..

KP Food Authority imposes Rs 62 mln fine in one year

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

28 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

28 minutes ago
 PMA delegation meets Health Minister

PMA delegation meets Health Minister

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.