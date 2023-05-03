UrduPoint.com

'Hajj Medical Mission' To Be Comprised Of Doctors, Paramedics: Talha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

'Hajj Medical Mission' to be comprised of doctors, paramedics: Talha

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhamad Talha Mahmood on Wednesday said the 'Hajj Medical Mission' would be comprised of 500 doctors and paramedics.

Chairing a meeting in connection with Hajj arrangements and training of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj, he said the medical mission includes 180 doctors and 320 paramedical staffers from army and civil sides.

Minister Talha informed that besides establishing two central hospitals one each in Makkah and Madina, 14 dispensaries would also be set up at various locations in Saudi Arabia for the convenience of intending pilgrims.

He further mentioned that the medical staffers would be available 24/7 with free medicines, x-rays, laboratory tests etc.

He said, "550 best Hajj assistants had been selected from across the country, while the ministry's 220-member staff and officers would also assist the pilgrims throughout the Hajj operation." He said Moavineen-e-Hujjaj consisted of employees from Rescue 1122, Federal and provincial civil secretariat, Rangers and police.

Minister Talha said the training of the Hajj assistants had been organized in the Haji Camp Islamabad which would continue by May 14 without any interruption.

He said reception desks for Pakistani pilgrims would be established at Jeddah and Madinah airports, besides setting up missing and recovery, guidance and complaints, accommodation, food, travel facilities, and monitoring of private Hajj scheme cells.

Meanwhile, Director Moavineen Sajjad Yildirim said pilgrims would be provided with all possible facilities and guidance throughout this holy journey.

He said the Hajj assistants were being informed about Saudi laws and trained to cope with the weather and travel rigours.

He said the ministry was using all resources for the ease and comfort of pilgrims and requested them to take special care of cleanliness in holy places.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Army Rangers Police Hajj Jeddah Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia May Rescue 1122 All From Best

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.