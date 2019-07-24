Hajj Medical Mission treats 18,000 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Ministry

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 18,000 pilgrims have been provided medical treatment facility by Hajj Medical Mission established by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and 97 patients have been referred to different Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

According to a message receive here, a contingent of 405 doctors, nurses and paramedics were serving the Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has hired the services of 350 Pakistani and 750 local Muavineen to serve the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj 2019.

A total of 154 officers and officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also performing various duties in Saudi Arabia with the aim to facilitate pilgrims. Haram guides have guided over 33,000 pilgrims.

The lost and found section has so far recovered 201 missing pilgrims and sent back to their respective residences.

Over 3,700 lost bags have been handed over to the pilgrims.

As many as 361 pilgrims have contacted the call centre for help and 285 pilgrims have also contacted for registration.

Over 102,000 pilgrims have so far reached the holy land including 74,000 government and 28,000 private scheme pilgrims. Likewise, 28,000 pilgrims have returned Makkah Mukarma after completing the visit of Madina Munawwara. 23,000 pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme were still at Madina Munawwara.

Eleven intending pilgrims have so far died including nine government and twoprivate scheme pilgrims in Saudia and buried in Jannat-ul-Baqi.

Monitoring teams of the ministry have completed the vigilance of 248 private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).