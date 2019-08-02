Hajj mission ensures best facilities for Hujjaj: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mian Muhammad Mushtaq Borana Friday said that Pakistan Hajj Mission is very well managing as provision of quality food, transport, accommodation, and medical cover for the intending pilgrims.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said Pakistan has offered the cheapest Hajj package in the world without compromising on the quality of services.

The Secretary said the ministry of Religious Affairs has hired best buildings, transport, and catering companies to ensure comfortable housing, smooth movement, and good health for the pilgrims.

He said besides a forty-bed hospital, Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission has established satellite dispensaries in various sectors of Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah.

He said ambulance and shuttle services are provided to pick and drop ailing pilgrims to and from the health facility centers.