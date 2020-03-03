UrduPoint.com
Hajj Mohafiz Scheme To Continue To Compensate Losses During Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:45 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would continue Hajj Mohafiz Scheme to compensate the hujjaj and their heir in case of any losses during hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would continue Hajj Mohafiz Scheme to compensate the hujjaj and their heir in case of any losses during hajj 2020. According to Hajj Policy 2020, each Haji/member of Welfare Staff would be required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 in the scheme.

The said scheme would compensate Hujjaj/welfare staff against the losses. he Ministry will pay Rs 5,00,000 each to the heir of a deceased pilgrim of Government Hajj Scheme and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Rs 250,000 each will be paid to a Haji in case of permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 300,000 in case of emergency evacuation of pilgrim from Saudi Arabia due to illness.

