Hajj operation: 98pc official pilgrims issued visas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Hajj Operation 2025 is successfully underway, 98 per cent of government pilgrims have had their Hajj visas issued.

According to the Religious Affairs local chapter sources, some semi-literate and remote Hajj pilgrims faced biometric issues. While they are working round the clock and work is underway to issue 1.5 per cent of pending visas due to incorrect biometrics.

The sources said that the re-issuance of some erroneous visas will be completed soon. The Federal ministry’s Hajj Information Cell is in close and constant contact to assist such regional pilgrims.

On the other hand, they said Religious Affairs has informed that pilgrims who were left behind due to visa or personal reasons are being sent on the next flights. The ministry’s all Hajj camps are open seven days a week to facilitate Hajj pilgrims, they informed.