Hajj Operation Begins, First Flight Leaves From Baacha Khan Airport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:19 PM

Hajj operation begins, first flight leaves from Baacha Khan Airport

First Hajj flight left for Saudia Arabia carrying 269 intending pilgrims from Baacha Khan International Airport here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :First Hajj flight left for Saudia Arabia carrying 269 intending pilgrims from Baacha Khan International Airport here Friday.

The State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan saw off the pilgrims at Baacha Khan International Airport. Director Hajj Shakeel Ahmed Shethi and Airport Manager Obaidur Rehman Abbassi were present on the occasion.

Addressing the pilgrims, State Minister said Saudi authorities has increased the quota of pilgrims from 184,000 to 200,000 on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the road to Makka project from Islamabad International Airport and direct Hajj flights from Quetta Airport were the achievements of Federal government.

He said the ambit of project would be increased all over the country in coming year. This year Rs 25000 to Rs 60,000 would be reimbursed to Hujjaj-e-Karam.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that public and private Hajj schemes were being monitored on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister also directed concerned authority to utilize resources for facilitation of pilgrims.

He urged the pilgrims to pray for prosperity, progress, development, stability and sovereignty of the country during their special prayers during Haj.

