Hajj operation to begin from May 19 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Hajj Director Iqrar Ahmad has said that the Hajj operation will start on May 19 from the provincial capital.

A coordination committee meeting of relevant departments was held at the Hajj Directorate on Thursday with Lahore Hajj Director in the chair.

He said that Hajj flights would start from May 21, adding that pilgrims should join the Haji camp Lahore two days prior to their departure to collect their passports and tickets.

The Director Hajj said that pilgrims would be informed about their flights through SMS. Training for Hajj would start from April 28.

Hajj Assistant Director Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Muhammad Arif briefed the relevant departments about their responsibilities.