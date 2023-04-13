UrduPoint.com

Hajj Operation To Begin From May 19 In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Hajj operation to begin from May 19 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Hajj Director Iqrar Ahmad has said that the Hajj operation will start on May 19 from the provincial capital.

A coordination committee meeting of relevant departments was held at the Hajj Directorate on Thursday with Lahore Hajj Director in the chair.

He said that Hajj flights would start from May 21, adding that pilgrims should join the Haji camp Lahore two days prior to their departure to collect their passports and tickets.

The Director Hajj said that pilgrims would be informed about their flights through SMS. Training for Hajj would start from April 28.

Hajj Assistant Director Mujeeb Akbar Shah and Muhammad Arif briefed the relevant departments about their responsibilities.

Related Topics

Lahore Hajj April May SMS From

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.