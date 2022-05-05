UrduPoint.com

Hajj Operators Urged To Refrain From Collecting Money From Intending Pilgrims In Advance

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Hajj operators urged to refrain from collecting money from intending pilgrims in advance

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday urged the private tour operators and individuals to refrain from collecting money from the intending pilgrims in advance.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the ministry had not permitted any tour operator to receive money or applications for Hajj-2022 so far.

He said there were certain private tour operators and individuals allegedly involved in collecting money in the wake of Hajj applications or registration which was totally an illegal act and a punishable offence.

The ministry had urged the people not to hand over his/ her passport and money to any individual or operator, unless a list of private tour operators with Hajj quota was posted on the ministry's website www.hajjinfo.org and authorization of them to receive Hajj applications, he added.

Umar Butt said if they found involved any individual or operator in this illegitimate practice, they should immediately intimate the ministry on its given phone numbers, 051-9205696, 051-9216980-82, so that a necessary disciplinary action may be taken against them in accordance with the law.

He made it clear that those who did not follow the ministry's instructions, they would be responsible for their own loss.

He also clarified that the ministry had allowed designated branches of the schedule banks to collect the Hajj applications with token money of Rs 50, 000.

He said the applications could be submitted via online and banks from May 1, to May 13 while the token money could be deposited from May 9, to May 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year. It would be divided between the government and private schemes with the ratio of 60:40.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Money May From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.