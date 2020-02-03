Hajj package at minimum level with optimum facilities: Religious ministry

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was trying to keep hajj expenditures at minimum level with optimum facilities, said the spokesman of the ministry on Sunday.

In a statement, he said news reports about the increase in hajj package were not correct. Hajj policy has not yet been presented in the Federal cabinet.