Hajj Panel Discusses Arrangements For 2024 Hajj Season Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Emir of the Makkah region and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Saud bin Mishaal chaired the committee meeting, during which a number of issues related to Umrah and Hajj were discussed
The meeting, held at the emirate diwan in Makkah, reviewed the arrangements to prepare the plan for the Hajj season 1445 and the timetable for planning and raising the readiness of services and follow-up work, Saudi Gazette reported.
The meeting discussed indicators of Umrah performance, arrivals and departures, actions and services provided to pilgrims, targets and expectations for the next phase of the Umrah season, and plans for providing services during the holy month of Ramadan. The plans are aimed at enabling the guests of God to perform their religious rituals in ease and comfort.
