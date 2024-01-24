Open Menu

Hajj Panel Discusses Arrangements For 2024 Hajj Season Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Emir of the Makkah region and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Saud bin Mishaal chaired the committee meeting, during which a number of issues related to Umrah and Hajj were discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Deputy Emir of the Makkah region and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Central Hajj Committee Prince Saud bin Mishaal chaired the committee meeting, during which a number of issues related to Umrah and Hajj were discussed.

The meeting, held at the emirate diwan in Makkah, reviewed the arrangements to prepare the plan for the Hajj season 1445 and the timetable for planning and raising the readiness of services and follow-up work, Saudi Gazette reported.

The meeting discussed indicators of Umrah performance, arrivals and departures, actions and services provided to pilgrims, targets and expectations for the next phase of the Umrah season, and plans for providing services during the holy month of Ramadan. The plans are aimed at enabling the guests of God to perform their religious rituals in ease and comfort.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Saud God Ramadan

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

2 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

2 minutes ago
 NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

6 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

6 minutes ago
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

6 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

10 minutes ago
 Complete ban on display of weapons during election ..

Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister

10 minutes ago
 IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: ..

IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous

10 minutes ago
 IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi In ..

IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan