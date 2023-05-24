UrduPoint.com

Hajj Pilgrims Appreciate Refund Of Rs 55,000 Sacrifice Amount

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Hajj pilgrims appreciate refund of Rs 55,000 sacrifice amount

The Government Scheme Hujjaj (pilgrims) on Wednesday appreciated the Religious Ministry's decision of refunding Rs 55,000 as the 'animal sacrifice amount' to the pilgrims performing Hajj in both the regular and sponsorship schemes, before their departure from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The Government Scheme Hujjaj (pilgrims) on Wednesday appreciated the Religious Ministry's decision of refunding Rs 55,000 as the 'animal sacrifice amount' to the pilgrims performing Hajj in both the regular and sponsorship schemes, before their departure from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Altaf Qaisrani, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, said he got refunded the amount of Rs 55,000 from his bank without any hassle prior to his departure for Hajj, which was appreciable.

Muhammad Farrukh, another pilgrim from Karachi, also voiced his appreciation for the refund of the Qurbani amount. It was a good step for the Government Scheme Hujjaj, who would now be able to perform the sacrificial rite themselves, he added.

Muhammad Tahir also expressed his appreciation of step, saying the pilgrims would now be able to perform the sacred religious obligation in a more honourable way.

Abdul Sattar from Sargodha, however, expressed his concern that due to lack of awareness among the Hujjaj regarding the Qurbani, they might fall pray to fraudsters involved in the "Qurbani business" in the absence of a proper mechanism.

Dr. Shahbaz, also from Sargodha, urged fellow pilgrims to seek guidance from Moavineen (helpers) on all matters during their Hajj journey.

Naveed from Peshawar also thanked the ministry for arranging accommodations in close proximity to the Masjid-e-Nabvi (Prophet's Mosque), which had added convenience and ease to their overall Hajj experience.

