Hajj Pilgrims Must Strictly Follow Saudi Arabia Laws

Published April 30, 2023

Hajj pilgrims must strictly follow Saudi Arabia laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Hajj Director Lahore Iqrar Ahmad said that pilgrims must strictly follow Saudi Arabia laws.

Addressing a training programme here on Sunday, he said the Saudi government had implemented severe punishments for beggars. He said, "Beggars are awarded one-year imprisonment besides a fine of 100,000 Riyal.

" Iqrar Ahmad said that foreign beggars were expelled from Saudi Arabia after completion of imprisonment.

He said that fingerprints of foreign beggars were saved besides imposing ban on their entry into Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj director said that pilgrims should take care of the repute of the country after arriving in Saudi Arabia. He suggested that the pilgrims should stay safe from professional beggars and pick pockets.

