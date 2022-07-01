Hajj pilgrims offer Friday prayers at Masjid-ul-Haram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Over 60,0000 Pakistanis and hundreds of thousands from across the globe offered Friday prayers at the Masjid-ul-Haram.

The pilgrims were transported to Masjid-ul-Haram through shuttle service from their residential blocks in the morning to protect them from scorching heat, said a message received here.

Moavineen (helpers) under the supervision of Director General Hajj Abrar Ahmad Mirza, Directors Dr Akhtar Abbas, Sajid Manzoor Asadi and Zia-ur-Rehman rendered services to pilgrims before and after Friday prayer.

Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah had taken special measures to ensure timely transportation of Pakistani pilgrims to the Haram and then back to their residences of Azizia, Jarwal and Reebakhsh.

A special strategy and plan was prepared in Hajj Mission under the directives of the DG Hajj Abrar Mirza and was implemented under the supervision of Director Moavineen Dr Akhhtar Abbas.